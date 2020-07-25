Decree: President Medina approves the Bavaro International Airport in DR

The construction is under the direction of the Abrisa business group

It would be the second terminal of the La Altagracia province

The President of the Republic, Danilo Medina, approved by decree the establishment of the Bávaro International Airport, in the area of ​​Tres Piece, El Salado sector, in the Salvaleón de Higuey municipality. In accordance with decree 270-20, issued on the 21st of this month, the airport’s authorization corresponds to the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC), according to the terms of the aforementioned legal provision. The IDAC, according to the document obtained by Diario Libre through the website of the Legal Consultancy of the Executive Power, will oversee the construction, commissioning, and aeronautical operation of the terminal. It provides that the company Aeropuerto Internacional de Bávaro AlB SAS “must comply with all the legal provisions, regulations, and administrative rules that may be applicable to it, as well as the required certifications, permits and authorizations of aviation, municipal environment, among others.”

In article 5, the Minister of Public Works and Communications and ex officio president of the Airport Commission are instructed to sign, on behalf of the Dominican State, the contract that results from the execution of this decree with the company Aeropuerto Internacional by Bávaro AlB. In February of this year, it was announced that the Airport Commission approved, through resolution 6796, the construction of the airport with a projection of receiving 2.5 million passengers annually in the first stage. The airport will be built in an area of ​​approximately 600 hectares in the Three Piece site. The construction is under the charge of the Abrisa business group, which founded the company Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom), which currently has the concession to manage six airports in the country, but they sold in 2008. Abrisa has a presence in the eastern area. with the Cap Cana tourist complex.

The second airport in La Altagracia