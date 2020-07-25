Sahara dust will decrease rainfall this Saturday in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, DR.

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET), predicted that the precipitations that have been registered in recent days as a result of a trough that has impacted the country, will decrease today due to the inclusion of dust from the Sahara at the national level.

However, the high-level trough will continue to be located in the western portion, stimulating, together with the local effects and the trade wind, a medium cloudy to mostly cloudy skies in specific sectors of the Northeast, Southeast, and Central Cordillera regions in the afternoon.

Onamet continues to monitor the evolution and development of tropical storm Gonzalo, which is located in the North Atlantic Ocean about 595 kilometers east/southeast of the arc of the Lesser Antilles, and has maximum winds of 65 kph, and is moving west at 30 kph.

They are also monitoring tropical storm, Hanna, it is located about 310 km, east / southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, it moves west/northwest at 17 kph and has maximum sustained winds of 75 kph, due to its trajectory and location it does not represent a danger to the country.