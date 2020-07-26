Gonzalo loses strength and degenerates into a tropical depression

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) reported that storm Gonzalo decreased the speed of its maximum sustained winds to 55 kilometers per hour (km/h), downgrading its category to a tropical depression.

This atmospheric phenomenon, which is already located 195 kilometers west/northwest of Trinidad Island, is moving 33 km/h to the west. Gonzalo could disintegrate and not fulfill the predictions that it would contact Dominican territory between Monday and Tuesday of the next week.

While, at the local level, ONAMET reports that the weather conditions are being ruled by a high-rise trough, the drag of the east wind and the effects of the daytime cycle, so increases in cloudiness are expected with local downpours and isolated thunderstorms towards the regions of the southeast, northeast, the Cordillera Central, and the border area, mainly in the afternoon. For the rest of the towns, rainfall will be limited by an anticyclonic system, which will provide us with a dry air environment, turning the sky gray-yellow due to the presence of Saharan dust particles.

Today, Sunday, the trough will move away from our forecast area, with anticyclonic circulation and dust particles from the Sahara prevailing, which translates to generally good weather conditions; scattered clouds and sun in much of the country. However, due to the drag of the east/northeast wind there will be some cloudy increases over the southeast, northeast, and the Cordillera Central during the afternoon, where isolated showers are expected.