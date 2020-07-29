Agro sector agencies are being ‘assaulted’ in transition

Santo Domingo.- PRM party agriculture commission president Leonardo Faña, on Tue. warned that agro sector agencies are being “assaulted” in the transition, and asked president-elect, Luis Abinader, to urgently appoint a technical commission.

“The institutions of the agricultural sector are being assaulted by the current incumbents, I suggest to our president @luisabinader to urgently form a technical commission to work the transition and prevent these thefts,” he said on Twitter.

Faña is a candidate for an important post in the agro sector in Abinader’ cabinet.

Minister

Abinader has already tapped La Vega free zone and agribusiness leader Limber Cruz, as Agriculture Minister.

Cruz is politically linked to former President Hipólito Mejía.