Dominican leader inaugurates power plant of scandal

Peravia, Dominican Republic.- President Danilo Medina on Tue. inaugurated the coal-fired Punta Catalina Power Plant, which is already supplying energy to the national grid.

This Power Plant, whose construction began in 2013 and that its trial period was supposed to end in 2018, can generate 720 megawatts with savings of US$500 million per year.

The announced cost was US$1.95 million and concluded, according to the authorities, with a cost overrun of US$395 million.

Punta Catalina is also at the center of the Odebrecht US$94.0 million graft case.