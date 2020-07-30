Abinader plans to manage the crisis as of Aug. 16

Santo Domingo.- President-elect Luis Abinader, affirmed Thursday that he plans to administer a crisis as of August 16, date on which he will assume the leadership of the Executive Branch.

He said that from the beginning of his administration, he will face the COVID-19 pandemic as well as recover the economy and national macroeconomic stability.

Abinader said his election as president “was a very special process” since the country was fighting against the coronavirus outbreak and dealing with the suspended municipal elections. For those reasons he began to form his cabinet from July 6.

Health

Abinader said that in the next few days he will have the strategic plan to face COVID-19. He added that said method will be applied from the beginning of his administration.