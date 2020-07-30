T.S. Isaías heads towards the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Tropical storm Isaías, which formed this Wednesday night in the south of the island of Puerto Rico, in Atlantic waters, is advancing towards the Dominican Republic with maximum sustained winds of up to 95 kilometers per hour, with stronger gusts.

According to a bulletin issued Thursday by the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC), the eye of Isaías is now moving northwest at 33 kilometers per hour and is located 255 kilometers southeast of the Dominican Republic.

The NHC projects that Isaías will pass over the island of Hispaniola Thursday, around 8am and will continue its path to the south of The Bahamas on Friday morning.