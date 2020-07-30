Tropical storm cancels flights

Santo Domingo.- At least five flights from Las Americas Airport (AILA) were canceled due to the passage of tropical Storm Isaias that will enter the country through the eastern area where it’s located.

The Flight Operations Department of the Las Américas terminal reported that the flights would arrive from the cities of San Juan, Puerto Rico, New York and Haiti.

Flight 1009 of JetBlue airline that arrived near midnight on Wednesday, but its return was canceled due to weather conditions, as was flight 1637 from San Juan Puerto Rico.