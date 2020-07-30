UPDATE: COE increases alert level for several provinces of DR due to storm Isaías
Due to the passage of tropical storm Isaías through the Dominican Republic, the Directorate of the Emergency Operations Center (COE) increased the provinces to 13 on red alert. 12 are on yellow alert and 6 are on green alert.
On red alert 13
La Altagracia
La Romana
San Pedro de Macorís
El Gran Santo Domingo
San Cristóbal
Peravía
Azua
Barahona
Duarte
Monte Plata
María Trinidad Sánchez
El Seibo
Hato Mayor
Yellow alert 12
Espaillat
Montecristi
Puerto Plata
San José Ocoa
La Vega
Sánchez Ramírez
Samaná
Bahoruco
Pedernales
San Juan
Monseñor Nouel
Santiago
Green alert 6
Valverde
Hermanas Mirabal
Independencia
Santiago Rodríguez
Dajabón
Elías Piña.
Bulletin of the National Meteorological Office
Today’s weather bulletin states that the center of the tropical storm was located at latitude 17.9 north and longitude 69.0 west, about 120 km southeast of Santo Domingo.
Isaías has maximum sustained winds of 95 kph (60 mph) and tropical-storm-force winds that extend about 665 km outside its center. It is moving northwest at about 31 km/h (20 mph).