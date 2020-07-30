UPDATE: COE increases alert level for several provinces of DR due to storm Isaías

Due to the passage of tropical storm Isaías through the Dominican Republic, the Directorate of the Emergency Operations Center (COE) increased the provinces to 13 on red alert. 12 are on yellow alert and 6 are on green alert.

On red alert 13

La Altagracia

La Romana

San Pedro de Macorís

El Gran Santo Domingo

San Cristóbal

Peravía

Azua

Barahona

Duarte

Monte Plata

María Trinidad Sánchez

El Seibo

Hato Mayor

Yellow alert 12

Espaillat

Montecristi

Puerto Plata

San José Ocoa

La Vega

Sánchez Ramírez

Samaná

Bahoruco

Pedernales

San Juan

Monseñor Nouel

Santiago

Green alert 6

Valverde

Hermanas Mirabal

Independencia

Santiago Rodríguez

Dajabón

Elías Piña.

Bulletin of the National Meteorological Office

Today’s weather bulletin states that the center of the tropical storm was located at latitude 17.9 north and longitude 69.0 west, about 120 km southeast of Santo Domingo.

Isaías has maximum sustained winds of 95 kph (60 mph) and tropical-storm-force winds that extend about 665 km outside its center. It is moving northwest at about 31 km/h (20 mph).