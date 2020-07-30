US Embassy closes due to storm

Santo Domingo.- The United States Embassy in the Dominican Republic will be closed today Thursday due to the passage through the country of Tropical Storm Isaías.

¨This Thursday, July 30, this embassy will be closed due to the passage of the storm Isaías, so we will not be offering emergency services to US citizens in the country. More information on our website,” reads the embassy statement via Twitter.

The Dominican authorities have issued flash flooding alert for 13 eastern and northern provinces.