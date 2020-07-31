Isaías: one death, damage to agro in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Tropical Storm Isaías moved away from the national territory Thursday night after punishing it for a whole day with heavy rains that caused one death, damage to agriculture, floods and damage in some areas.

It also left a cloudy mass that will cause downpours and gusts of winds over much of the country, according to data from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami.

It said the storm is en route to the southwest of the Bahamas, while leaving the Dominican Republic. “Downtown Isaias will continue to move near the southeast Bahamas tonight. Isaiah is forecast to be near central Bahamas on Friday night and to approach northwest Bahamas or southern Florida on Saturday.

The NHC said Isaias is forecast to strengthen over the next day (Friday) or two (Saturday) and that it could become a hurricane by Friday night.