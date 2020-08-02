ONAMET forecasts rainfall in various regions of DR due to tropical waves; four provinces remain on alert

SANTO DOMINGO. – The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) predicts rains for the afternoon of this Sunday in the northeast, southeast, the Central Cordillera and the border area, due to the incidence of a tropical wave and the east/southeast wind.

The meteorological entity maintained in its weather report that in the rest of the provinces a sky with scattered clouds and sun will dominate.

Onamet further indicated that, under improved conditions weather, weather alert levels are modified towards the provinces of El Seibo, Barahona, Hato Mayor, and Duarte.

This Monday, the tropical wave will have crossed the Dominican territory leaving some patches of humidity, which when interacting with the trade wind, a trough in the high levels and local effects will induce some scattered showers and possible thunderstorms towards the Los Haitises national park, the central mountain range, and sectors of the border area, mainly in the afternoon.

“Onamet reports tropical depression No.10 dissipated last night. On the other hand, we are monitoring an area of ​​downpours and thunderstorms located a few hundred kilometers east of the arch of the Lesser Antilles with a low possibility, to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours,” concluded the institution.