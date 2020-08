Santo Domingo.- Confirmed cases of coronavirus increased to 874 over the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Public Health on Mon. said the deaths rose to 1,183 with five new fatalities, and 38,824 people recovered.

It said 268,529 tests have been processed with 1,685 in the last hours.

Public Health added that 1,173 people are in hospital beds and 322 in Intensive Care Units, for a total of 1,484 patients.