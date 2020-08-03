Plane vanishes over rugged mountains near Puerto Plata

Puerto Plata.- Dominican Civil Defense personnel say that the plane that vanished since Sun. as it tried to return to Puerto Plata from Barahona crashed on Diego de Ocampo peak, in the Northern Range.

The Dominican Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC) is expected to provide the coordinates where they lost contact with the crew of the aircraft, a Cessna 402 registry N17J. The number of souls onboard is unknown.

Drug Control joins the search

According to military sources, intelligence officers from the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), aboard a Dominican Air Force helicopter have been combing the area of the Diego de Ocampo peak since Saturday night.