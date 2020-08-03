UPDATE: Plane disappeared in the DR landed in Venezuela; three occupants arrested

“The drug trafficking aircraft with North American acronyms in the Zulia (state) has been disabled,” the Venezuelan Interior Ministry reported this afternoon, announcing the arrest of the aircraft that disappeared last Saturday when it flew from Puerto Plata to Barahona.

Along with the plane, the pilot, a Venezuelan, and two identified Dominicans, Claudio Castillo and Rolando Pineda were arrested. The pilot is Oswaldo Blisick.

The Interior Ministry says that the aircraft entered the South American country “in stealth flight with projection south-west of Lake Maracaibo, Zulia state, being detected by our #CODAI radar.