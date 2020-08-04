Another wave of Sahara dust

Santo Domingo.- A new concentration of dust from the Sahara will affect the national territory Wednesday and Thursday, National Weather Office (Onamet) director Gloria Ceballos said Monday.

When the dust of the Sahara hits the atmosphere, the sky turns grayish, and its concentration in the air causes allergies and respiratory problems in some people.

The effects of a tropical wave and the presence of a trough present at various levels of the troposphere, “will be generating humidity and instability to generate moderate to strong downpours locally, scattered thunderstorms and gusts of wind over some localities in the regions: Northeast, Caribbean coastline, as well as the Central Mountains and the border area.”