Spain’s elusive ex-king is in Dominican resort: report

Santo Domingo.- Under a cloud of scandal Spain’s former king Juan Carlos has gone to the Dominican Republic after leaving his home country under a cloud of scandal, Spanish newspapers said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

It said the royal palace announced on Monday that Juan Carlos, who abdicated in 2014 over a previous scandal, was leaving so that his personal affairs would not affect his son Felipe’s reign.

The palace did not say where the 82-year-old former monarch had gone.

“Pressure had been building on Juan Carlos and Felipe to take action to protect the monarchy, after Spanish and Swiss prosecutors started examining allegations of bribes relating to a high-speed rail contract.

Local Dominican media on Tue. report that Juan Carlos is in the swank resort Casa de Campo, invited by the sugar mogul Pepe Fanjul.