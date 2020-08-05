Dominican Republic airport project prompts corruption probe

Santo Domingo.- The Eastern Airport Corporation has filed a complaint with the Corruption Prosecution Office (Pepca) which alleges acts of corruption to approve the Bavaro International Airport project.

The filing accuses the Legal Consultancy of the Executive Power, the Dominican Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC) and seven of its officials who stated their no objection that facilitates the execution of the work.

In addition to the Consulting and IDAC, the Corporation’s complaint points to the officials Johann Estrada Pelletier, Francisco Bolívar León Paulino, Julio César Mejía Alcántara, Félix Alejandro Rosa Martínez, Juan Ramón Cabrera Santana, Fredy Antonio Ruiz Lara and Julio César Rodríguez Alcántara .

The special prosecutor in charge of the case is Dr. Miguel E. Valerio Jiminián.

The group of officials was notified via subpoena served last Monday.