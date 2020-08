Santo Domingo.- In the last 24 hours, the country has registered 24 deaths from coronavirus and 876 infections, according to the Ministry of Public Health Minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas.

He indicated in a press conference that, in total, 76,536 infections and 1,246 deaths have been reported.

The case-fatality and positivity rates are 1.63% and 34.80%, respectively.