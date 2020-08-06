Dominican Rep. will have access to first coronavirus vaccine

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic will have access to the first vaccine approved and available against COVID-19 in the world, said the local representation of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) on Thur.

Dr. Alma Morales said the Dominican Republic, like 28 other member countries of the region, accesses the new vaccines through the PAHO Revolving Fund.

“Therefore, the Dominican Republic as a country is not enrolled in any particular vaccine project, of the more than 124 existing, but will have access to the first one that is available, after being approved.”

Morales’ assertion comes after Dominican Republic ambassador to Great Britain, Hugo Guiliani Cury, warned that his country isn’t among the 75 nations that are interested in allying to receive a portion of the 2.2 billion doses of vaccine to prevent Covid-19 that AstraZeneca-Oxford is developing.