Dominican Republic candidate must explain US$192.0M in tar

Santo Domingo.- Investigative journalist Alicia Ortega denounced Wednesday that the Government Ethics and Integrity Directorate (Digeig) “investigated what Gonzalo Castillo wanted to be investigated and, apparently, little of what was revealed” in the program.

Castillo was the presidential candidate of the ruling party in the July 5 election.

She refers to the program in which she denounced the contracting of more than 11.5 billion pesos (US$192 million) in asphalt for the paving of thousands of kilometers for six months, before the primary elections held by the ruling PLD party last October.

Ortega’s program is broadcast on Mondays at 9:00 on Color Vision, channel 9.

“The meticulous investigation that we carried out for two months and presented in November of last year had as its axis the mechanisms that the Ministry of Public Works used to choose the beneficiary companies,” Ortega said in a press release.