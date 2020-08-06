Govt. launches probe into Bávaro airport project

Santo Domingo.- The office of the prosecutor on Thur. began the investigation against the Legal Consulting of the Executive Power and seven officials for alleged corruption to approve the Bávaro international airport project.

Anticorruption (Pepca) prosecutor Laura Guerrero Pelletier said the investigation is in the initial phase and that the documents deposited are being examined.

“We can only tell you that the Justice Ministry began the investigation process as soon as the instance was deposited and the documents filed are being analyzed,” Guerrero said.

The Eastern Airport Corporation has filed a complaint with Pepca in which alleges acts of corruption, to approve the airport project.

The filing is also against the Dominican Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC) and seven of its officials who gave the no objection that facilitates the execution of the work.

The complaint also cites the officials Johann Estrada Pelletier, Francisco Bolívar León Paulino, Julio César Mejía Alcántara, Félix Alejandro Rosa Martínez, Juan Ramón Cabrera Santana, Fredy Antonio Ruiz Lara and Julio César Rodríguez Alcántara.