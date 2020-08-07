British ambassador to Dominican Republic recognition

Santo Domingo. Directors of the Roundtable of the Countries of the Commonwealth and the British Chamber of Commerce in the Dominican Republic recognized the diplomatic and commercial management in the country of His British Majesty’s Ambassador, Chris Campbell during the period 2015 to 2020.

From left to right José María Cabral, José Rodríguez, Franchesca Ortiz, Roberto Herrera, Sharon Campbell, Ambassador Chris Campbell, Fernando González Nicolás and Guillermo Alvarez, directors of both institutions.