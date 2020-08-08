Curfew extended for 25 more days

President Danilo Medina maintains current restrictions and extends the curfew for 25 more days, prohibiting the movement of people from 7:00 pm in some provinces, and 8:00 pm in others.

The provision published in decree 298-20 dated August 8, explains that the measure will be reviewed by the new authorities that will take office on August 16, 2020.

The measure that seeks to stop the massive contagion of the coronavirus, restricts circulation from Monday to Friday from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 5:00 am to 5:00 pm, in the following geographic demarcations:

1) Santo Domingo

2) Distrito Nacional

3) Santiago

4) San Cristóbal

5) La Vega

6) Puerto Plata

7) Duarte

8) San Pedro de Macorís

9) La Romana

10) San Juan de la Maguana

11) La Altagracia

12) Azua

13) Monseñor Nouel

14) Sánchez Ramírez

15) María Trinidad Sánchez

In the following geographical areas the curfew is established every day of the week from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am:

1) Espaillat

2) Peravia

3) Barahona

4) Monte Plata

5) Valverde

6) Hermanas Mirabal

7) Monte Cristi

8) Samaná

9) Bahoruco

10) Hato Mayor

11) El Seibo

12) Dajabón

13) Santiago Rodríguez

14) San José de Ocoa

15) Elías Piña

16) Independencia

17) Pedernales