Curfew extended for 25 more days
President Danilo Medina maintains current restrictions and extends the curfew for 25 more days, prohibiting the movement of people from 7:00 pm in some provinces, and 8:00 pm in others.
The provision published in decree 298-20 dated August 8, explains that the measure will be reviewed by the new authorities that will take office on August 16, 2020.
The measure that seeks to stop the massive contagion of the coronavirus, restricts circulation from Monday to Friday from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 5:00 am to 5:00 pm, in the following geographic demarcations:
1) Santo Domingo
2) Distrito Nacional
3) Santiago
4) San Cristóbal
5) La Vega
6) Puerto Plata
7) Duarte
8) San Pedro de Macorís
9) La Romana
10) San Juan de la Maguana
11) La Altagracia
12) Azua
13) Monseñor Nouel
14) Sánchez Ramírez
15) María Trinidad Sánchez
In the following geographical areas the curfew is established every day of the week from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am:
1) Espaillat
2) Peravia
3) Barahona
4) Monte Plata
5) Valverde
6) Hermanas Mirabal
7) Monte Cristi
8) Samaná
9) Bahoruco
10) Hato Mayor
11) El Seibo
12) Dajabón
13) Santiago Rodríguez
14) San José de Ocoa
15) Elías Piña
16) Independencia
17) Pedernales