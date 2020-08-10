Top official confirms corruption in ‘hot tar’ scandal

Santo Domingo.- Public Procurement Director, Yocasta Guzmán, confirmed Mon. that the technical report made to contract hot asphalt by the Public Works Ministry during Gonzalo Castillo’s tenure “did not comply with the procedures and formalities” required by law and its regulations.

Guzmán referred to the report in several tweets where she denounced that he had received calls from family and friends “concerned about the situation generated” by the analysis sent to the Government Ethics Directorate (Digeig) about the purchases of exception for exclusivity of asphalt.

“I reiterate to all that the legal technical analysis of regulatory compliance was determined, that Public Works did not comply with the procedures and formalities required by the Procurement Law and its Regulations, without this being able to derive actions of any other nature,” the official said.

She adds that many have expressed their opinion at the conclusion of the analysis “giving the interpretation that best serves their purposes: pseudo politicians, opinion-makers, heaters, trollers,” on non-compliance with regulations.