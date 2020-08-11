Dominican Republic Environment-designee vows enforcement

Santo Domingo.- Orlando Jorge Mera, who will be Minister of the Environment as of August 16, affirmed Monday that in his administration he will work hand in hand with all sectors of national life, including Civil Society , for effective environmental management.

“There are many expectations created, but rest assured that our guide will be the Constitution, and to do so with transparency,” he said.

“We will work for the management of natural resources, for the protection of the ecosystem, for less pollution and of course to enforce the law of solid waste,” he tweeted.

After the announcement, Jorge also thanked president-elect Luis Abinader for the appointment.