Santo Domingo.- Former United States Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, James –Wally- Brewster congratulated Edwardo Sanz Lovaton on Monday for being appointed new Director of Customs in the country.

Brewster, who tweeted his congratulations, hadn’t made public statements since leaving the post over three years ago.

Sanz was appointed Monday by President-elect Luis Abinader and will replace Enrique Ramírez Paniagua.