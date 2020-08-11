Outgoing Dominican leader a no-show at inaugural

Santo Domingo.- In a letter to the Senate on Mon., the Executive Branch announced that president Danilo Medina will not be present at the inaugural of Luis Abinader as Head of State.

Medina’s absence is due “to the need to maintain health protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.”

The information was confirmed by Ana Jiménez, director of communications for the Senate.

“The event will be held in the National Assembly hall, where attendance will be reduced in order to maintain social distancing and seats would be reserved for officials of the incoming government.”