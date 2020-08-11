Remittances jump 5.1% to July: Dominican Central Bank

Santo Domingo.- The average amount of remittance transactions to the Dominican Republic jumped 5.1% between January and July 2020, compared to that registered during 2019, according to the Central Bank.

On average, each transaction with remittances to the country between January and July last was US$229.60, or US$11.20 higher than the previous year, when the figure was US$218.40.

Dominicans abroad made 13.9 million transactions with money transfers to the country in the aforementioned seven months this year, of which 11.7 million originated in the United States, for 84.1% of the total.