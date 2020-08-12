PR captures 12 Dominicans and 2 MM dollars

US agents seized more than US $ 2 million in bags that were thrown from a boat near the municipality of Vieques, 30 kilometers from the island of Puerto Rico, while in another operation 12 Dominicans who were trying to arrive were detained irregularly to this territory.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported that more than US 2 million in bags were seized on Wednesday that was thrown from a boat that was sailing near Vieques, which is part of the Puerto Rican archipelago.

CBP agents spotted a boat that managed to get away after dumping the money at the de Marzo. “Criminal organizations seek to hide and transfer currency from their illegal activities,” said Johnny Morales, director of Caribbean Air and Maritime Operations.