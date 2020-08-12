Transport pollutants taint Dominican capital’s air

Santo Domingo.- A monitoring and research project on air quality in Santo Domingo revealed that there are polluting particles, as a result of the impact of the transport sector, at levels higher than the limits established by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Research carried out by the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MEM) together with international organizations, in Santo Domingo detected that the levels of polluting particles amount to 35.44 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3), when the WHO establishes that the maximum is 10 µg/m3.

Likewise, the investigation indicated that there are levels higher than those recommended in particles of soot or black carbon with 14.75 µg/m3.

“This, at the present time under a global epidemic due to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, of general affectation in the upper respiratory tract, has even greater importance and results in a greater cause for concern,” deputy Minister, Alberto Reyes told local media.