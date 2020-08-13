Key posts in Dominican Republic Gov. agencies still vacant

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Higher Learning, Science and Technology, the Office of the Attorney General and the State Electric Utility (CDEEE) are among the important institutions whose heads president-elect Luis Abinader has yet to announce.

In addition, it remains to be known who will lead the superintendence of Electricity, of Securities, Health and Occupational Risks, as well as the Insurance, Surveillance and Private Security, the direction of the National Health Insurance (Senasa) and the Social Security Treasury.

Also the directorate of the National Institute of Transit and Land Transport (Intrant), Metropolitan Office of Bus Services (OMSA), Office for the Reordering of Transport (Opret), of the National Lottery, Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation and the Civil Aviation Board, among others.