Nixed hotel project a big win for Dominican greens

Santo Domingo.- President Medina on Wed. instructed the Environment Ministry to revoke environmental permit 3771-19, which authorizes Globalia to build and operate the Leaf Bayahibe hotel project.

Decree 315-20 says that the construction of the complex “has raised controversies in public opinion because it is within the Guaraguao-Catuano National Recreation Area, within Cotubanamá National Park according to Law one. 202-04, protected area sector.”

Environmentalists opposed the project of the Spanish mogul José “Pepe” Hidalgo, alleging that Environment Ministry statutes were violated

The permit was authorized by Minister Ángel Estévez, for the construction of a 96-cabañas hotel, “designed and operated with ecological criteria in the Bayahibe area,” Hidalgo said when he announced the work.