More scattered downpours, thunderstorms, and hot in the DR

There will be scattered showers and possible thunderstorms, over the North, Northwest, Central mountain range and the border area due to the incidence of a trough, according to forecasts by the National Meteorology Office (ONAMET) that foresees that temperatures will continue to be high today.

It monitors the path of Tropical Storm Josephine, which is now located about 1,360 kilometers east/southeast of the Lesser Antilles, with maximum sustained winds of 75 km / h with higher gusts, moving west/northwest at 24 km/h. Onamet also observes a low-pressure zone over eastern North Carolina, with 20% turning into a tropical cyclone.