Pompeo’s visit aims to solidify US-Dominican Republic ties

Santo Domingo.- Next Sunday, August 16, will be the third time, after the dictatorship of Rafael Trujillo, that a Secretary of State of the United States attends the inauguration of a Dominican president, which sends a direct message of what’s the expectation about the fundamental issues Washington has with the government Luis Abinader will lead as of August 16.

The American authorities have an interest in halting the decline of its hegemony as a political and trade partner of the Dominican Republic and in solidifying relations between the two countries, which were affected by the foreign policy developed by the outgoing president, Danilo Medina.

Pundits agree that, with the visit to the country of the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, within the framework of Abinader’s inauguration, the United States seeks to strengthen its position so as not to allow the relations between the current government and China to displace it in power and influence in the region.