Today was President Abinader’s first day at work

The caravan of President Luis Abinader upon his arrival this morning at the National Palace. Guillermo Burgos

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, joined his work today at the National Palace after 10:00 am

He arrived precisely at 10:33 am with his escort and immediately entered his office.

Minutes later, the administrative minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, was seen arriving.

While the Minister of the Presidency, Lisandro Macarulla, had arrived half an hour earlier and met with several people in the meeting room.

On his first day of work, the president exhausted a schedule that included the swearing-in of new officials.

While the Director of Information and Press for the Presidency, Daniel García Archibald, asked the media to help them “to look good for us to help them do their job.”

He denied that the press’s restrictions during yesterday’s ceremony at the National Palace were imposed by the new authorities, but by the outgoing ones.

Archibald made a tour of the premises of the Presidency’s Communication Directorate.

Journalists were restricted from entering the inauguration and other activities at the Government House.

Other decrees are expected to be issued in the next few hours.

The president was sworn in yesterday to govern for the next four years, in a ceremony attended by the head of US diplomacy, Mike Pompeo.

“I swear before God and before the people, for the country and for my honor, to comply and enforce the Constitution and the laws of the Republic,” said Abinader during the swearing-in ceremony as President, in the presence of Pompeo and first leaders such as Jovenel Moïse, from Haiti.

The new president who arrived at the headquarters of Congress in an electric Tesla car and his wife swore before an audience dressed in total white that dictates the Dominican protocol and with masks.