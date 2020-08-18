Light showers; Sahara dust limits rainfall over Dominican Republic

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) predicts that today there will be brief showers over the Northeast, Southeast, and the Central mountain range; dust from the Sahara will limit rainfall and cause much of the country’s skies to be gray.

Expect temperatures to remain high. In the Santo Domingo province and the National District, it will be half cloudy, without rain.

Onamet monitors an active tropical wave associated with an area of ​​downpours and thunderstorms located near the Lesser Antilles arc with a 20% probability of becoming a tropical cyclone. The office also observes another area of ​​downpours to the southwest of the island of Cape Verde.