Dominican Meteorology Office tracks tropical wave likely to become cyclone

"ONAMET monitors an active tropical wave over the Caribbean Sea with a 40% probability of development as CT 40% and a wide area of ​​low pressure to the west / southwest of the Cape Verde Islands with a 90% probability", Ceballos explained through his account from twitter.

Santo Domingo.– The director of the National Meteorology Office (ONAMET), Gloria Ceballos, reported that the National Meteorology Office is monitoring a tropical wave with a 40 percent probability of becoming a tropical cyclone. The official said that the Atlantic continues to be active in this cyclonic season, so the agency monitors the wave that is active over the Caribbean Sea and a wide area of ​​low pressure which is located west/southwest of the Cape Verde Islands with 90 percent probability of becoming a tropical cyclone.

“ ONAMET monitors an active tropical wave over the Caribbean Sea with a 40% probability of development as CT 40% and a wide area of ​​low pressure to the west/southwest of the Cape Verde Islands with a 90% probability,” Ceballos explained through her account from Twitter.

It is recalled that on June 1 Onamet reported that the cyclonic season is projected to be one of the most active in recent years, where 19 hurricanes were named for the North Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean, which could affect the countries in the region.

On July 30, Storm Isaías affected towns in the country, such as Hato Mayor del Rey, where hundreds of homes suffered serious damage and flooding.

It also caused the death of a 5-year-old boy when a tree fell and crushed his house in Altamira in the province of Puerto Plata, and the death of a man and his horse from making contact with a downed power line also died.