Authorities will apply a strong hand to businesses that violate the curfew in the DR

Santo Domingo, DR

The Minister of the Interior and Police, Jesús -Chu- Vásquez, warned yesterday that action would be taken without contemplation against commercial establishments that violate the curfew.

The official assured that there would be no privileges for businesses that do not comply with the restrictive measures adopted by the Government to prevent the advance of the new Covid-19 coronavirus.

Interviewed last night at the National Palace after meeting with President Luis Abinader, Vásquez called on the population to become aware of and follow the authorities’ instructions to counter the spread of the virus, which until yesterday had killed 1,501 and infected 88,127 people in the country.

“We all have to become aware that these are necessary measures to stop this pandemic in its tracks,” Vásquez said about the curfew that the government decided to maintain, after a meeting yesterday in the National Palace headed by Abinader.

Responsibility

The Interior and Police Minister said that Covid-19 is a national issue that Dominicans have to assume with responsibility and the most significant effort to overcome it.

He confirmed that the streets’ agents would be increased to guarantee respect for the restrictive measures of movement and social distancing due to the new coronavirus.

“But there also has to be a citizen conscience, and that is my calling,” he added.