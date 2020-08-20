Dominican Republic’s President Abinader open to business relations with the United Arab Emirates

Santo Domingo, DR

President Luis Abinader responded to a message from the Emirati businessman, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, who congratulated him on assuming the presidency last Sunday and said he hopes to have the opportunity to do business with the country.

“I offer my sincere congratulations to Luis Abinader, for assuming his position as president of the Dominican Republic. On behalf of DP World, I wish him every success and I look forward to the opportunity to partner to help discover new sources of growth and prosperity, “he said on his Twitter account.

For his part, President Abinader said that his government is open to being the business center of the Americas and discussing ways to “contribute to fostering new opportunities in the Dominican Republic.”