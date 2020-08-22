Dominican President Abinader reinforces program against Covid-19, more patrolling

President Luis Abinader yesterday relaunched the Citizen Security Program against covid-19, to prevent infections, track and isolating those affected, for which he ordered a 15% increase in police and military personnel in preventive patrols throughout the country.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense and the Police will add together 21,310 troops and dozens of vehicles to reorganize the operational strategy. They will demand masks and social distancing, as requested by the ruler.

He announced the 10% increase in economic incentives for the “self-sacrificing” police and military assigned to combat the coronavirus.

“It is the least we can do,” he said.

Speaking during the relaunch of the Citizen Security Plan, in the Independence Hall of the Ministry of Defense, he said that the commitment began to materialize immediately, with the military and police organizations vital to the Security Program’s success. The military commands were headed by Defense Minister Lieutenant General Carlos Díaz Morfa, Army.

The president ordered that the military and police agencies increase preventive patrols in the areas identified with the highest levels of infections in the company of doctors.

He reiterated his call to the entire population to cooperate with the authorities’ efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

“It is impossible to achieve the objective of controlling the spread of the coronavirus if we do not all work together. As President of the Republic and those who accompany me in the Executive as public servants, we have to ensure the quality of life of all Dominicans and the members of the Armed Forces and the National Police are no exception,” he said.

He said he admires the police and military’s work since he began the fight against the coronavirus. Abinader further argued that together with the doctors and nurses, the work of the Armed Forces and the National Police members is essential in the fight against covid-19.

PN Director On his side, the Director-General of the Police, Major General Edward Sánchez, guaranteed that they would redouble their efforts so that citizens can move freely through the streets and above all comply with health protocols.

He said that they increased to 18,290 the troops of different hierarchical levels, including members of specialized directorates, with the necessary economic conditions to perform their work as law enforcement agents, with dignity.

“The objective is to strengthen police operations, to strengthen crime prevention and reduce crowds of people in public spaces to contribute to the effort to contain the spread of covid-19,” he said.

As part of the new strategy, the number of preventive corridors in vehicles with 300 personnel will increase from four to 28, which will travel through the streets and avenues of the National District.

They will also incorporate 17 police vehicles and 14 motorized units in Santo Domingo, and specialized bodies will support the daily operations.