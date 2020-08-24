Jobs fair started today to give opportunities to people with disabilities in the DR

Santo Domingo, RD

From this Monday until August 28, a virtual job fair will be held to expose talents for the labor inclusion of people with disabilities.

The event, which is organized by Phillip Morris Dominicana and ACERH RD, aims to meet possible candidates to work at Philip Morris Dominicana (PMDO) according to their vision of an equitable workplace for all.

“At Phillip Morris Dominicana, we take great pride in creating an environment where everyone has the same opportunities to participate, apply their skills, share their ideas and feel valued, regardless of their religion, gender or abilities. We are committed to creating an inclusive and diverse workplace where talented men and women from around the world can contribute their best and support each other, ”said Lucila Wynen, Director of People & Culture at Philip Morris Central America and the Caribbean.

Wynen highlighted that they feel committed to working to comply with Law 5-13 in the Dominican Republic, which seeks equal rights and equal opportunities for all people with disabilities.

Online Talent Expo will offer learning and knowledge spaces to strengthen their profiles through courses and workshops pre-recorded by specialists in different job search topics, virtual platforms, customer service, etc.