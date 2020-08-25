Adulators take note

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader on Tue. urged all government officials to refrain from placing his photo in their offices.

“I invite public servants to refrain from posting the President’s photograph in their offices,” he tweeted.

“Place (a photo of) your family and your children. Let’s put an end to the cult of personality of those who think they are leaders. We are not here to applaud us, but to serve the people.”

For many years in the country, officials place a large picture of the President in their office of government agencies.

When former President Danilo Medina took office in 2012 he took the same measure, affirming that “everyone knew who the President was.”