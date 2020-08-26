Abinader requests an extension of the state of Emergency for 45 additional days in Dominican Republic
The President of the Republic Luis Abinader requested the extension of the state of Emergency for 45 days.
During this Wednesday’s session, President Luis Abinader asked the Senate of the Republic to extend the state of emergency for 45 more days to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senator Dionis Sánchez urged that the proposal be included on the agenda and sent to the health commission for approval.