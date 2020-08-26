Covid: 340 new cases, 28 more deaths, 53k recover

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic added 340 new cases of coronavirus and 28 deaths Public Health announced Wednesday.

Active cases of the virus have reduced over the last 12 days.

“The total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country add up to 92,557, while there have already been 1,613 deaths from the disease,” says the bulletin issued August 26 by Public Health.

It said there are 27,466 active cases, 706 fewer than those reported yesterday, adding that 63,478 people have recovered from the disease.