New Administration received a ‘piñata’ Government

Santo Domingo.- Administrative Minister José Ignacio Paliza, on Tue. labeled the Government that they have received as a piñata.

“What we have found is a management that understood that the Government was a piñata and that we all went there to see what we found, or to see together what we collected from there, that it was when it was broken,” he said.

“Those are the things that must be broken in Dominican politics and the things that we are going to achieve.”

Paliza, a former deputy and senator for Puerto Plata, is also the president of the Modern Revolutionary Party, now converted into the main political group in the country.