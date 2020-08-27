Border agents seize SUVs, bootleg cigarettes

Santo Domingo.- The Border Security Corps (Cesfront), as a result of intelligence, on Wed. detained two SUVs loaded with cigarettes of different brands from Haiti on the northern border.

The members of Cesfront in Copey, Montecristi province, chased and seized a Honda SUV carrying 15 boxes of Capital brand cigarettes, of 50 10X20 packages each, or 150,000 units.

The agents also detained near the La Fe sector, in Dajabón, the Honda SUV, for transporting hidden in the doors and compartments of the aforementioned vehicle, 183 packages of Point brand cigarettes.