There will be showers; air mass, Sahara dust limit rainfall across Dominican Republic

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) predicts that rains and isolated thundershowers will occur in areas of the northeast, the Central mountain range, and the border due to a weak trough.

In the rest of the country, scattered clouds and sun will prevail.

Last night Hurricane Laura was 250 kilometers south/southeast of Lake Charles, in Louisiana, United States, with maximum winds of 230 kilometers per hour (kph) and was moving northwest at 24 kph, but due to its position and displacement, it does not offer danger to the country. Expect temperatures to be hot in much of the country, between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius.

In the Santo Domingo province and the National District, there will be scattered clouds and isolated showers.

Tomorrow there will be little rain, and only a few local downpours could occur, with isolated thunderstorms in points of the northwest, the Central mountain range, and the border area. A mass of air and dust particles from the Sahara will limit rainfall. The sky will be gray.