Court order officially zaps planned hotel in national park

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic’s Environment Ministry on Thur. notified the legal representatives of the Leaf Bayahibe tourism project that environmental permit 3771-19 issued January 14 this year had been cancelled.

The Bayahibe consortium sought to build a tourist complex that did not meet all the legal requirements for those purposes and would be in a protected and recreational area bordering the Cotubanamá National Park (east).

The notification of the Resolution canceling the permit was made via court order 142/2020.

“This is a reliable example that from the Ministry of the Environment we will act in accordance with the laws, resolutions and especially the Constitution of the Republic in order to preserve our environment,” said Minister Orlando Jorge.