No financial statement? You’re fired…maybe
Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader warned Thursday that officials who fail to submit their financial statement by September 15, will be fired.
In an apparent contradiction however, Abinader indicated that officials who do not deliver the statement on the established date will be suspended until they carry out this process.
In a press conference in the National Palace the president also stressed that it is “strictly prohibited” for public officials to accept any kind of gifts from any person or institution.